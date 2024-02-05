Taylor Swift fans think she’s making a big announcement during the 2024 Grammy Awards — and her outfit might be giving some major hints.

Swift, 34, walked the red carpet in a white Schiaparelli Couture gown paired with black gloves. The singer kept it dramatic with a dark red lip, which fans would say is giving Reputation vibes. She also wore a watch necklace with hands pointing to midnight, as a nod to her 2022 album, Midnights, which is up for several awards.

Ahead of the pop star’s arrival at the Grammys, Swifties have speculated that the singer is set to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — her fifth rerecorded album — sometime soon. Hours before the awards show, Swift changed her Instagram profile photo to a black-and-white image, and her official website appeared to display an error message that seemed to be one of her signature Easter eggs.

Swift is nominated for six awards at the ceremony, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. “Anti-Hero,” her first single from the 2022 album, earned nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her “Karma” collaboration with Ice Spice was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but lost to SZA and Phoebe Bridgers’ “Ghost in the Machine” before the Grammys broadcast began.

While Swift is poised for a big night at the Grammys, she attended the awards show sans boyfriend Travis Kelce. The NFL star, also 34, must adhere to a strict schedule in the lead-up to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, when the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Although Kelce could not attend the Grammys with Swift, the couple have been outwardly supportive of each other’s careers since they began dating in the summer of 2023. He traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023 — during the Chiefs’ bye week — to see her in concert, and she has been a regular presence at his games throughout the NFL season.

Most recently, Swift was by Kelce’s side as the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. She joined him on the field to celebrate the team’s victory, and the pair kissed and said “I love you” several times in front of the cameras.

After the win, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, joked on their “New Heights” podcast about Swift’s success during her first season in the league. “Shout-out to [one of] the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason, 36, quipped during the Wednesday, January 31, episode.

Travis laughed at the mention before thanking “Tay” for “joining the team.”

While Travis is busy getting ready for the Super Bowl, Swift will resume the international leg of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, February 7. Following four nights of shows in Japan, Swift is expected to travel to Las Vegas to cheer on Travis in his final game of the postseason.

Despite the buzz generated by the duo’s relationship, Travis noted in January that he and Swift are on the same page when it comes to handling the attention. “As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he told reporters during a press conference.

Although Travis confessed that “dealing with everyone else’s perspective on things” can be a “challenge,” he stressed the importance of remaining focused: “You got to compartmentalize and make sure you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception.”