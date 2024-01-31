Travis Kelce couldn’t help but laugh at brother Jason Kelce’s joke about Taylor Swift’s path to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Shout-out to [one of] the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason, 36, teased during the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast.

Travis, 34, immediately started to laugh, offering “Tay” a shout-out of his own. “Thanks for joining the team,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.

Swift, 34, has become the face of Chiefs Kingdom as of late, attending 12 of her boyfriend’s games throughout the 2023 – 2024 NFL season. (The Super Bowl would be her 13th game — Swifties know the meaning of this.)

The singer was on hand as the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28. Swift was accompanied by Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, as well as BFFs Cara Delevingne and Keleigh Teller in a suite at the game, later sharing a sweet moment with Travis on the field as he celebrated his team’s victory.

In the days after the Chiefs’ win, Teller has been offering fans a closer look inside of the lively suite.

“I said remember this moment T🥹🥹,” Teller captioned a TikTok video on Monday, January 29, which was set to Swift’s “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” and showed the pop star raising her glass to the Chiefs along with Travis’ friends and family.

As Travis and the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVIII — they’ll play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 — Swift is set to kick off the international leg of her Eras Tour that same week, leading fans to wonder whether Swift will make the trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see her boyfriend play. (Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023 when she attended her first Chiefs game.)

Swift is scheduled to perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan from Wednesday, February 7, to Saturday, February 10. Drew Barrymore previously proved that Swift can make the trip and be at Allegiant Stadium in time for the Super Bowl’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff — thanks to the 17 hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” the actress said during a November 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Swift’s preference for flying private would likely make her travel itinerary a little easier.