Taylor Swift‘s friend Keleigh Teller is giving fans a glimpse inside the Kelce suite with the perfect soundtrack.

“I said remember this moment T🥹🥹,” Teller, 31, wrote in the caption of a TikTok video shared on Monday, January 29, one day after she and Swift, 34, attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game.

In the clip — which was set to “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” — Swift, Teller and more of Travis Kelce‘s closest friends and family raised a glass in honor of the Chiefs. The video then cut to show the entire suite erupting into a celebration while watching the game. Teller hugged Swift’s friend Cara Delevingne as the pop star ran around the room.

Swift high-fived Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and could be seen standing with Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. Teller also included a montage of game day photos with Delevingne and Kylie, both 31, all of whom wore red to support Travis and the Chiefs.

Related: Every Fictional Couple That Reminds Us of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is a real-life fairytale — and one that reflects some of the most iconic on screen love stories. When Swift and Kelce first started dating in summer 2023, the couple quickly became one of Hollywood’s most prominent and popular couples. With Swift’s global music stardom and Kelce’s reputation as […]

“Kylie and i bleed green but were out 🦅. so chiefs nation ❤️💥,” she added in the caption. (Keleigh’s husband, Miles Teller, is a loyal fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jason, 36, has played for the last 13 years.)

The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Ravens 17-10 on Sunday, January 28, advancing to Super Bowl LVIII. Travis and his team will face off against the San Francisco 49ers, who they previously beat in the 2020 Super Bowl.

@keleighteller I said remember this moment T🥹🥹 Kylie and i bleed green but were out 🦅. so chiefs nation ❤️💥 ♬ Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Swift joined Travis’ loved ones on the field at the end of Sunday’s game, sharing a sweet moment with her boyfriend after he gave a rousing speech. The couple, who have been dating since summer 2023, packed on the PDA as they celebrated Travis’ big win. In footage shared via social media, Swift and the tight end told each other “I love you” while they embraced.

Swift was spotted at her first Chiefs game in September 2023, and her relationship with Travis has been going strong ever since. Last month, she opened up about the heightened level of attention on the pair’s romance.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME magazine. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Travis Kelce's Family If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed endgame, she’s seemingly already won over her in-laws. The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating during summer 2023. That September, Swift started attending Chiefs games, sitting with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the first time on October 1, 2024. That same […]

Swift’s presence at Chiefs games has sparked a debate among football fans as she’s frequently shown in her suite during NFL broadcasts. She claimed she has “no idea” when the cameras are trained in her direction.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told the outlet. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Travis shared a similar sentiment while discussing how he and Swift handle the extreme level of interest in their relationship. “As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said in a press conference on Friday, January 26, noting that “dealing with everyone else’s perspective on things” can sometimes be a “challenge.”

He added, “The biggest thing is making sure that my focus is right here in this building.”