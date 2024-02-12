Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory in style.

The couple stepped out with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel after the team’s victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, arrived at the party in matching black ensembles, with the “Anti-Hero” singer sporting Kelce’s sparkling black Amiri jacket. Patrick, 28, kept things classy in a white-and-black floral-patterned button-up, which he paired with a black baseball cap and black pants. Brittany, 28, complemented her husband’s look with a black cut-out minidress.

Chiefs players and celebrity guests — such as Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Winnie Harlow and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce — were greeted at the event with red and yellow confetti and LED screens that read, “XS welcomes 2024 champs.” Blasting through the venue’s speakers was Queen’s iconic celebratory tune “We Are the Champions.”

After enjoying bottle service in the club’s VIP area, Patrick and Travis partied it up at the DJ booth with Marshmello. Jason, 36, got in on the fun by rocking a red-and-yellow Chiefs wrestling mask and matching overalls while dancing the night away.

While Brittany and Patrick went home to their kids at around 3:30 a.m. local time, Swift and Travis kept the party going until around 5:15 a.m. with more dancing and a special delivery of chicken fingers and fries.

The duo, who began dating in the summer of 2023, were seen serenading each other throughout the night. Per social media footage from the Super Bowl bash, Swift and Travis were seen singing along together to remix versions of Swift’s hits “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story.”

Prior to the party, Swift joined Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, on the field at Allegiant Stadium to congratulate Travis on the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win. Upon reuniting with Travis after the game, she and the tight end shared a sweet kiss.

Travis praised his teammates while accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the postgame trophy ceremony, stating, “I love these guys right here, the men that we just won this thing with. Family forever, baby. I couldn’t be more proud of you guys.”

Patrick, for his part, gave a special shout-out to Brittany and their two kids, Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months. “It means the world that [they’re here],” he said on stage. “The whole family of Kansas City [and the] Chiefs Kingdom is special. Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

Before changing into her black afterparty look, Brittany attended the big game in a glamorous red latex jumpsuit featuring Patrick’s last name and jersey number. She completed the look with silver jewelry and a white fur coat.

Sterling and Bronze also showed their team spirit on the sidelines in Chiefs merch. Sterling’s denim dress, in particular, featured Patrick’s jersey number, a football patch and a decal that read, “Go Daddy!”