Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce’s family as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs take the win during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

The pop star, 34, was spotted holding hands with Donna Kelce on the Allegiant Stadium field in Las Vegas after Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. The twosome watched in awe as the Chiefs were awarded the Lombardi trophy, marking their second Super Bowl win in two years.

Swift has grown closer to the family since buddying up to Donna, 71, at her first Chiefs game in September 2023. The following month, Ed told Entertainment Tonight that he would “without a doubt” save a seat for Swift at the Super Bowl if the Chiefs advanced to the final game of the NFL season.

After months of anticipation, Swift finally met Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, when they attended Travis’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, in January. While Kylie urged Jason to be on his “best behavior” around Swift, he ended up taking off his shirt and jumping into the crowd.

“This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low,” Jason told Travis during a January episode of their “New Heights” podcast, to which Travis replied, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

Swift reunited with the Kelces at the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens later that month. She posed for photos with Travis’ family, celebrated major moments in the game by high-fiving and hugging them and joined them on the field to congratulate Travis after the Chiefs won.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet Taylor now,” Jason told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe earlier this month. “She’s [an] awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person.”

He added that Swift’s personality was “great to see,” especially when “somebody of that caliber of stardom still remain[s] as grounded as they are.”

In a separate interview, Jason defended the media frenzy surrounding Swift’s attendance at NFL games this season. “The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it. If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that,” he said on WCPO 9. “She’s a world star and the quintessential artist right now in the world.”

Jason elaborated: “[She’s] immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe, so I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and show her be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

As for Travis, he is delighted to see Swift bonding with his loved ones. “Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them. … It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”