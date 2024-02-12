Travis Kelce’s and Taylor Swift can easily swap styles.

Swift, 34, was seen rocking her boyfriend’s Amiri jacket while leaving a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 afterparty on Sunday, February 11, at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas Swift wore the layer over the sheer black Dion Lee corset top she wore to the game. She paired the look with black Area jeans finished with a cutout over her thighs, a bedazzled Judith Leiber football clutch, ruby jewelry and a necklace (and boots) featuring Kelce’s football number, 87.

For glam, Swift donned her classic red lip and winged eyeliner. Her blonde hair was worn in a ponytail featuring a side braid.

Kelce, 34, wore the sparkly jacket while arriving at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday. The tight end teamed his jacket with a matching pair of pants, silver chain necklaces, black sunglasses and diamond earrings. (The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.)

After the game, Swift was seen giving Kelce a kiss on the field before going to the club to celebrate the team’s win.

During the party, Kelce rushed to the DJ booth as a remix of Swift’s “You Belong With Me” played. Through social media videos, Swift was seen pointing at Kelce through the crowd while raising her glass and singing her lyrics.

Later in the night, the lovebirds were seen dancing together and kissing as Swift’s “Love Story” played in the background.

Swift and Kelce started dating in summer 2023. The pair went public that September when she made her first appearance at a Chiefs game. Kelce has also supported the singer by attending a number of her Eras Tour shows and will be traveling with her as she performs internationally.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.