Taylor Swift made her much-anticipated appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl in head-to-toe Travis Kelce-inspired accessories.
The 34-year-old singer channeled her 2017 album, Reputation, in a black corset crochet top by Dion Lee with black crystal slit Area jeans on Sunday, February 11. As is usually the case with Swift, she paired the outfit with a wide array of accessories that doubled as easter eggs.
Over her all-black outfit, Swift wore a bright red Kansas City Chiefs bomber jacket with the number “60” emblazoned on the back, a nod to the year the team was created.
Her black heeled boots bore the number “87” — boyfriend Kelce’s jersey number — in red and yellow rhinestones.
she 😭 has 😭 an 😭 87 😭 on 😭 her 😭 boots 😭 pic.twitter.com/kbVWXgebdI
— Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 12, 2024
Perhaps the most inventive accessory the “Bejeweled” singer wore was a red, gold and white bedazzled football-shaped purse. It was designed by Judith Leiber, and gifted to Swift by none other than Shaquille O’Neal.
Taylor Swift entering the stadium with an ‘87’ football purse 🏈 pic.twitter.com/vSXlz5vAU5
— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 11, 2024
For jewelry, Swift kept in theme with the Chief’s red and gold team colors. She donned a pair of red and gold heart earrings by the brand The Last Line, a ruby red necklace by Shay Jewelry, and a crystal red eternity band and bracelet by the same brand.
She also sported a diamond chain pavé ear cuff and a diamond earring in the shape of the letter “T,” both designed by Jacquie Aiche.
The pièce de resistance was her gold “87” necklace — another nod to Kelce’s jersey number — designed by Stephanie Gottlieb.
Swift topped the whole look off with a swipe of her signature red lipstick and black winged eyeliner. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail which featured a tiny braid on each side.
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 25 -22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.