Taylor Swift made her much-anticipated appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl in head-to-toe Travis Kelce-inspired accessories.

The 34-year-old singer channeled her 2017 album, Reputation, in a black corset crochet top by Dion Lee with black crystal slit Area jeans on Sunday, February 11. As is usually the case with Swift, she paired the outfit with a wide array of accessories that doubled as easter eggs.

Over her all-black outfit, Swift wore a bright red Kansas City Chiefs bomber jacket with the number “60” emblazoned on the back, a nod to the year the team was created.

Her black heeled boots bore the number “87” — boyfriend Kelce’s jersey number — in red and yellow rhinestones.

Perhaps the most inventive accessory the “Bejeweled” singer wore was a red, gold and white bedazzled football-shaped purse. It was designed by Judith Leiber, and gifted to Swift by none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

For jewelry, Swift kept in theme with the Chief’s red and gold team colors. She donned a pair of red and gold heart earrings by the brand The Last Line, a ruby red necklace by Shay Jewelry, and a crystal red eternity band and bracelet by the same brand.

She also sported a diamond chain pavé ear cuff and a diamond earring in the shape of the letter “T,” both designed by Jacquie Aiche.

The pièce de resistance was her gold “87” necklace — another nod to Kelce’s jersey number — designed by Stephanie Gottlieb.

Swift topped the whole look off with a swipe of her signature red lipstick and black winged eyeliner. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail which featured a tiny braid on each side.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 25 -22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.