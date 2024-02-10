Shaquille O’Neal wants to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance go the distance.

“I wouldn’t give any advice to him. I’m not the expert on that,” the basketball icon, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 9, at his pre-Super Bowl Shaq’s Fun House party in Las Vegas. “Hopefully they last forever and they get married and have beautiful children.”

O’Neal further stressed that he would like to see Swift and Kelce, both 34, “continue their legendary relationship.”

The pop star — whose songs O’Neal “of course” is a fan of — has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since summer 2023. They took their romance public in September 2023 when Swift attended her first Chiefs game. She has since attended 11 more of Kelce’s games and is hopeful to make it to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL championship.

“Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, February 10, shortly after she reportedly boarded a private jet in Tokyo.

Swift started the international leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month in Japan, with Saturday’s show her final one before the big game.

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in — is it Singapore now? No, I think that’s in a few weeks. She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe,” Kelce said in a pregame press conference earlier this week. “So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

Swift and Kelce have kept quiet about her Super Bowl attendance hopes, but the internet has been abuzz with speculation that they will get engaged if the Chiefs win.

“My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterwards would just fall in place,” Kelce added during another press conference, stressing that he was focused on bringing home a third championship ring first. “They tend to roll out the red carpet for you if you win the Super Bowl, so I don’t think you got to plan this party.”

A second source told Us in January that Kelce isn’t going to propose just yet. “Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” the insider said at the time. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn