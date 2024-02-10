Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make the “ultimate power couple,” according to Kansas City Chiefs faithful Gracie Hunt.

“I mean, they’re the ultimate power couple we can all cheer for, am I right? It’s so fun to watch,” Gracie, who is one of the daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 9 at Shaq’s Fun House in Las Vegas. “I think they really match each other’s energy levels and are a really good match.”

Gracie added, “I hope they’re end game!”

Chiefs tight end Kelce, 34, has been dating Swift, also 34, since summer 2023. They took their romance public the following September when the pop star went to her first Chiefs football game. While attending a total of 12 NFL games, Swift connected with Gracie and her family.

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

“She is just so beautiful, kind, gracious and sweet,” Gracie said on the XS at Wynn red carpet. “We’re very lucky to have her as a part of Chiefs Kingdom, and I’m so glad and feel so honored to watch the way that she’s also embraced and fallen in love with the sport of football.”

Gracie, who also gushed that Kelce is “so kind” and “genuine,” is in Sin City to watch the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

“I don’t speak on behalf of the organization, but I can tell you that I’m very excited,” she teased of the NFL championship. “I feel very ready and I know my family and I are just really excited to watch a great football game on Sunday.”

While Gracie and her family will be cheering for the Chiefs to defend their Super Bowl title, it is currently unknown whether Swift will also show up. The Grammy winner performed in Japan on Saturday, February 10, however, the 17-hour time difference and her access to a private jet could prove handy in getting her to the big game on time.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in — is it Singapore now? No, I think that’s in a few weeks. She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe,” Kelce said in a pregame press conference earlier this week. “So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

While playing coy about whether Swift will arrive in Las Vegas before kickoff, Kelce did note that he’s loved having her attend his games.

Which Taylor Swift Era Are You in Right Now?

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man, and I’m fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field,” Kelce said to another reporter. “And you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field.”

Super Bowl LVIII will also feature a halftime performance by Usher, which Gracie told Us that she is “absolutely” looking forward to seeing.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn