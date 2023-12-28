Taylor Swift is officially a member of Chiefs Kingdom, and the team owner’s daughter couldn’t be happier.

During a Wednesday, December 27, interview with OutKick, Gracie Hunt, the eldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, opened up about bonding with Swift, 34, who has become a staple at NFL games this season amid her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things,” Gracie gushed. “It’s been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games.”

Gracie added that the entire Chiefs community is “so happy and excited” for Swift and Kelce, 34, whose relationship has helped inspire a new wave of football fans.

Kelce publicly made his move on Swift during a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast, admitting that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw The Eras Tour in Kansas City but was unsuccessful. It would be two months before Swift was spotted cheering him on at Arrowhead Stadium, but she recently revealed that the twosome were already “a couple” before she attended her first game in September.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she teased in a TIME Magazine cover story earlier this month.

Swift has since made connections with Kelce’s immediate family and his Chiefs family, from quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, to Gracie and her sister, Ava Hunt.

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift ♥️,” Ava captioned an Instagram upload on December 10, posing with Swift in a VIP suite at the stadium. The pic showed Ava holding a gift wrapped in purple and pink paper, which she said was a “birthday surprise” for Swift.

Gracie later revealed what was inside the box while marking Swift’s birthday on December 13. “Happy birthday to this queen!💖 Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!🫶🏼,” she captioned photos of herself meeting Swift over the years, including one snapped in the Chiefs suite.

The Hunt family gave Swift a microphone purse from Judith Leiber Couture. “Thank you @joshie_82 and @neimanmarcusnorthpark for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift!🎤✨,” Gracie gushed in her caption.

Swift’s presence at Chiefs games has been a hot topic throughout the season, with broadcasters even commenting on her absence at the games she’s missed. She told TIME earlier this month that she has no idea how many times she’s shown on screen — and sent a message to sports fans who aren’t happy to see her in the crowd.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads,” she said, adding, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”