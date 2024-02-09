Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey became friends after they separately worked with music producer Jack Antonoff.

“I’m really proud of those two because I think in my industry there’s this, like, endless ‘rah-rah pivot this way and that way’ … and really Lana and Taylor, we’ve just worked for a long period of time and found this space where it gets loonier and loonier and more exciting,” Antonoff shared during a December 2023 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I think a big theme is, like, investing in long relationships. It makes me feel sweet.”

Antonoff has been working with Swift since 2014 when he produced a few tracks on her album 1989 and Del Rey since 2018 on her Norman F–king Rockwell! record. He most recently collaborated with the two artists on Swift’s 2022 album, Midnights, and Del Rey’s 2023 release, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Both Swift and Del Rey’s LPs were up for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, which the “Anti-Hero” singer ultimately won. Before delivering her acceptance speech, Swift asked Del Rey to join her on stage. (Del Rey also duetted with Swift on “Snow on the Beach,” which appeared on Midnights.)

“I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now,” Swift gushed of Del Rey during the February 2024 awards show.

Keep scrolling to revisit Swift and Del Rey’s best friendship moments through the years:

November 2012

Long before Del Rey became a member of Swift’s famed squad, they crossed paths at the MTV EMAs 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany, and posed for a pic together from their seats.

October 2022

When Swift dropped Midnights, fans were surprised to find that “Snow on the Beach” included Del Rey’s vocals.

“I had no idea I was the only feature. Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted,” Del Rey told Billboard in February 2023. “My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production. She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor.”

March 2023

During Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas, she added “Snow on the Beach” to her acoustic section of the setlist.

“I just think she’s the best that we have,” the 14-time Grammy winner said of Del Rey. “So I think we need to make it a priority, as a group, to stream, buy, support this album and this artist.”

May 2023

Following Midnights’ success, Swift announced a deluxe version that included a remix of “Snow on the Beach.”

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u @honeymoon,” Swift wrote via Instagram.

February 2024

Swift and Del Rey shut down the Grammys red carpet, posing together after the “Mastermind” performer helped fix her friend’s flyaways.

“That’s why I got gloves. This is fixable; this is fine,” Swift quipped in a social media video on the carpet.

The two women, who brought matching black fans to the show, sat inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena at a table with Antonoff. Swift then dragged Del Rey onstage when she won Album of the Year. Some viewers thought the “Summertime Sadness” artist looked annoyed, but she said that wasn’t the case.

“I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up,” Del Rey wrote via Instagram comment. “I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”