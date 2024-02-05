Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff proved they’re still our favorite pair of besties while attending the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Swift, 34, gave off major little sister vibes while joking around with Antonoff, 39, during the Sunday, February 4, awards show at the Crypto.com arena. While host Trevor Noah gave Antonoff a special shout-out for his Producer of the Year win, Swift congratulated her longtime collaborator by nudging him and pretending to mess up his hair.

Antonoff and Swift sat at the same table as Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with Swift on her Grammy-winning album Midnights. Swift attended the ceremony in a white Schiaparelli Couture gown, while Antonoff kept things chic in a classy black tux and white dress shirt.

Swift was up for six Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. Her first single from the 2022 album, “Anti-Hero,” earned nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and her “Karma” collaboration with Ice Spice is also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Earlier in the night, Swift took home her 13th Grammys win for Best Pop Vocal Album. While accepting the award on stage, she made headlines by announcing her upcoming 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift also took home the win for Album of the Year, making her the first artist to receive the award four times after previously winning in 2008, 2016, and 2021 for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore, respectively. She also made history by receiving the nomination for Song of the Year for the seventh time. Swift also thanked Antonoff, who joined her on stage, in her acceptance speech

“Sort of a crazy day yesterday,” Swift told the crowd during a November 2023 Eras Tour concert after learning of her nominations. “I started off my morning by getting the extraordinary news that because of you and because of the way you have supported my album Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys!”

Swift has been working with Antonoff since 2014 when she asked the producer to collaborate with her on a few tracks off her first major pop album, 1989. They have since teamed up for 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore and Evermore and again for 2022’s Midnights. (Since 1989, Antonoff has accompanied Swift to every Grammy awards show, and the pair can often be seen doing their signature secret handshake on stage.)

Antonoff has also been a major part of Swift rerecording her first six studio albums, a project she announced in 2019 after Scooter Braun bought her former label, Big Machine Records, and acquired her masters.

“I’ve seen her change the music industry firsthand,” Antonoff said of Swift while speaking to NME in July 2021. “She’s amazing for being a champion, and making things better for the generations to come. She has a long history of rightly exposing some real darkness in the music industry. And I’m personally thankful for it, outside of our friendship and working relationship, just as an artist. She’s asked me some questions a lot of people are afraid to ask.”

Two years later, he praised Swift for being the first person who “recognized” him as a producer during an episode of TIME’s “Person of the Week” podcast. “A lot of people are afraid to sign off on something that isn’t done by a proven person,” he said. “I had written lots of songs and produced them, but they would always sort of go somewhere else. So the label or whoever could say, oh, we had this person produce it. And, you know, I put my heart and soul into that song and she said, ‘I love it.'”

Swift, for her part, has often taken to social media to gush over her friendship with the Bleachers frontman. Following the release of Midnights, Swift penned a heartfelt post in tribute to her collaborators on the record, particularly Antonoff.

“Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff,” she captioned a series of Instagram images of the twosome. “He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.”

Antonoff also commemorated the album release via his own Instagram, reflecting on their decade of friendship, writing, “From 1989 to here. so glad we met all those years ago and talked about only you by yaz. the first album we’ve made entirely together. love you Taylor.”