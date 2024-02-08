Lana Del Rey thoroughly enjoyed her time at the 2024 Grammys.

On Wednesday, February 7, Del Rey, 38, addressed her experience at the Sunday, February 4, awards show via Instagram comment.

“I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up,” she wrote. “I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”

The singer’s commentary comes after fans speculated that Del Rey wasn’t happy when her pal Taylor Swift pulled her onstage after winning the Album of the Year award for Midnights. Del Rey’s record Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd was nominated in the same category.

“Why did Taylor swift drag Lana on stage … knowing they were both up for that award … it don’t sit right with me she looked uncomfortable,” one X user wrote.

Another chimed in: “If I’ve lost every category I was nominated for and you fix yourself to drag me on stage while you collect the award of the night that I also lost … Lana, Taylor Swift is not your friend 🤣🤣🤣.”

While some fans doubted her intentions, Swift, 34, gave a shout-out to Del Rey, who cowrote and sang backup vocals for the Midnights track “Snow on the Beach,” during her acceptance speech.

“Lana Del Rey, who is hiding, I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done,” Swift said. “I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”

Del Rey smiled shyly as Swift sang her praises. The two singers posed for red carpet photos together and sat at the same table during the show, alongside their mutual collaborator Jack Antonoff.

This marked Swift’s historic fourth Album of the Year win, as she previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. She also announced her forthcoming 11th record, The Tortured Poets Department, while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th,” she told the crowd.

Swift has since dropped the tracklist for the upcoming release. Song titles including “So Long, London” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” have led fans to believe that the album will document Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn, whom she dated from 2016 to 2023.