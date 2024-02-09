All is fair in love and sports? Us Weekly has low-stakes evidence that some San Francisco 49ers may be secretly listening to Taylor Swift as they prepare to hit the field for the 2024 Super Bowl.

While plenty of Kansas City Chiefs players have praised Swift, 34, amid her relationship with the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce, many of their opponents in the big game are also fans of the pop star.

Back in October 2023, 49ers tight end George Kittle broke out into Swift’s “Love Story” when asked to name his favorite track on NFL Slimetime. More recently, he admitted that he wanted to catch up with Kelce for the tea — after the Super Bowl.

“At some point in the offseason I’ll probably have to grab a beer and talk to him about it,” he told reporters in a pregame press conference on February 7 before joking, “Can I say that? I think so, I’m 30.”

Kittle, who married college sweetheart Claire in 2019, added of Swelce mania: “I think Travis is a mature man, he knows how to handle his business and I think he puts football over everything. I think you can tell he’s playing in the Super Bowl, he obviously knows how to handle anything going on off the field.”

Other San Fran athletes (and their families) have tried to suppress their love for Swift, with wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud telling the media days before the championship game: “This is football. We don’t care about no album coming out. We don’t care about none of that.”

Running back Christian McCaffrey‘s mother, Lisa, declared that Swift was banned by the family until after Super Bowl 2024.

“I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days. I love her. I love the relationship [with Travis],” she said on the “Your Mom” podcast. “It’s hard for me because I have her on my running playlist and everything … my oldest son Max and I are big Swifties – nope, she’s dead to us this week.”

Keep scrolling to read which 49ers players are fans of Swift:

Taybor Pepper

In a TikTok video shared by the organization in July 2023, the long snapper didn’t hesitate when asked to complete the lyrics to Swift’s hit “Anti-Hero.”

Kyle Juszczyk

The fullback and wife Kristin Juszczyk are both Swifties, thanking the singer for wearing one Kristin’s custom designs to a Chiefs game in January.

“She’s single handedly catapulted my career,” Kristin said on the Today show in February. “I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears.”

During an interview with NFL Network days before the Super Bowl, Kyle joked, “We’re big supporters of Taylor, but not this week.”

Oren Burks

The linebacker proudly sang the words to “Anti-Hero” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in the aforementioned TikTok.

Mitch Wishnowsky

The Australian punter had a smile on his face as he finished the lyrics to “Anti-Hero” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in July 2023.

Drake Jackson

“I’m on one today!” the defensive end declared after finishing the lyrics to “Bad Blood” and “22” in the summer TikTok.

Jake Moody

The kicker may have put blame on Swift for not being able to get into practice at Levi’s Stadium in August 2023, but he could complete the lyrics to “Anti-Hero” and “22” the month before.

George Kittle

George could complete the lyrics to “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Bad Blood” and “22” in July 2023.