Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Over-the-Top Super Bowl 2024 Outfit Inspo as Seen on 49ers Wife Claire Kittle

By
Claire Kittle s Game Day Looks 834
6
Claire Kittle. Courtesy of Claire Kittle/Instagram (3)

Claire Kittle is the go-to girl for over-the-top game day inspiration.

Claire never misses an opportunity to look fly in fabulous fits while cheering on husband George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. From bedazzled sets to glittery jersey dresses and vibrant suits plus graffiti-clad outfits, Claire does it all.

One of her most standout looks came in January 2023 when she sported an all-gold getup equipped with sequins and tinsel embellishments at the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys. Claire added even more glitter with sparkly sneakers and shimmery glam.

Another standout look from Claire came in January 2024 at the 49ers vs. Detroit Lions game. She rocked a black tank top with feather-adorned jeans, bright red heels and gold jewelry. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened teamed with makeup that included chrome eyeshadow and long lashes.

Lip Protection. Closeup of Beautiful Young Woman Healthy Lips. Female Model Mouth With Smooth Perfect Skin And Natural Manicure Touching Her Plush Lips. Lip Care And Beauty. High Resolution

Deal of the Day

Exclusive Code! Shop With Us to Save 25% on This Healing Vanilla Lip Mask View Deal

Keep scrolling to see Claire’s most wild and wonderful game day looks.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!