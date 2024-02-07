Claire Kittle is the go-to girl for over-the-top game day inspiration.

Claire never misses an opportunity to look fly in fabulous fits while cheering on husband George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. From bedazzled sets to glittery jersey dresses and vibrant suits plus graffiti-clad outfits, Claire does it all.

One of her most standout looks came in January 2023 when she sported an all-gold getup equipped with sequins and tinsel embellishments at the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys. Claire added even more glitter with sparkly sneakers and shimmery glam.

Another standout look from Claire came in January 2024 at the 49ers vs. Detroit Lions game. She rocked a black tank top with feather-adorned jeans, bright red heels and gold jewelry. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened teamed with makeup that included chrome eyeshadow and long lashes.

Keep scrolling to see Claire’s most wild and wonderful game day looks.