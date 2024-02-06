NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field.

Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco 49ers’ fullback) in her own designs. From customized coats finished with secret messages to embroidered skirts and corset tops, Kristin’s style is the epitome of chic and unique.

While Ciara keeps her game day style casual, the singer always shines on the red carpet. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she showed off her figure in a plunging sheer Dundas gown. Husband Russell Wilson — who plays as the Denver Broncos’ quarterback — joined his wife on the red carpet and looked sleek in a velvet jacket and silky suit.

Brittany, meanwhile, takes her sporty side to the next level while cheering on husband Patrick Mahomes as he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can count on Brittany to rock the team’s colors via custom pants, high-end handbags and puffer jackets (sometimes designed by Kristin).

Keep scrolling to see the top 10 most fashionable NFL wives and girlfriends: