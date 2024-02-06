Your account
The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, Brittany Mahomes, Kristin Juszczyk, More

By
The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends
10
Kristen Juszczyk, Ciara and Brittany MahomesKristen Juszczyk/Instagram; Getty Images; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field.

Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco 49ers’ fullback) in her own designs. From customized coats finished with secret messages to embroidered skirts and corset tops, Kristin’s style is the epitome of chic and unique.

While Ciara keeps her game day style casual, the singer always shines on the red carpet. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she showed off her figure in a plunging sheer Dundas gown. Husband Russell Wilson — who plays as the Denver Broncos’ quarterback — joined his wife on the red carpet and looked sleek in a velvet jacket and silky suit.

Brittany, meanwhile, takes her sporty side to the next level while cheering on husband Patrick Mahomes as he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can count on Brittany to rock the team’s colors via custom pants, high-end handbags and puffer jackets (sometimes designed by Kristin).

Keep scrolling to see the top 10 most fashionable NFL wives and girlfriends:

Alix Earle
Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews
Chanel Iman Bio

Chanel Iman
1268082904ciara206

Ciara
Hailee Steinfeld Bio

Hailee Steinfeld

Kristin Juszczyk
Olivia Culpo and More Celebrities Share Their Decisions to Freeze Eggs

Olivia Culpo
Simone Biles Will Return to Gymnastics Competition for 1st Time Since Her Exit From 2020 Olympics-266

Simone Biles
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

