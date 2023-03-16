Unbothered! Ciara has a message for trolls who weren’t happy about the see-through gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12.

“How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” the “Goodies” singer, 37, wrote over a Wednesday, March 15, TikTok video that showed her rocking a massive white bed sheet. In the clip, Ciara posed in the blanket — which shielded her entire body — as audio of photographers calling her name played in the background. She hilariously accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

“Selective outrage,” the “Like a Boy” artist captioned the social media post, prompting praise from her followers.

“Haters gonna hate. You looked beautiful,” one fan wrote in the comments section. A second user gushed: “Ciara reminding the masses that she’s that girl, always been that girl and will forever be THAT GIRL,” while a third commented, “Get em Cici … People were tripping for no reason. You looked absolutely amazing.” Another fan added: “Please! I referred the look that drove people with nothing better to do/say crazy.”

Ciara’s sparkly Dundas dress became a trending topic on Twitter following the afterparty’s red carpet on Sunday, with many suggesting the Texas native should “cover” up or dress more “appropriately.”

The “Promise” singer, however, slayed at the event in the see-through ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline. Ciara teamed the look with black velvet gloves, a thong and sandal heels. For glam, she rocked a blunt bob, smoky eyes, winged liner and bronzer. The hitmaker attended the soirée with her husband, Russell Wilson, who looked handsome in a black blazer, a button-up shirt and tailored trousers. (The couple tied the knot in July 2016 and share daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, 2. Ciara is also the mom of son Future, 8, with rapper Future.)

Ciara wasn’t the only star to go the “naked” route at the buzzy celebration. Hunter Schafer, Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio and Olivia Wilde also donned barely-there ensembles at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Schafer, 24, rocked a getup by Ann Demeulemeester with only a feather over her chest and a satin skirt as Ratajkowski, 31, shimmered in a sheer look by Feben. Wilde, 39, wore a white dress by Gabriela Hearst with a completely open bodice. Ambrosio, 41, for her part, glistened in a sparkly chain dress.

Mesh looks have dominated red carpets for years, with other stars including Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and more sharing their own takes on the trend.