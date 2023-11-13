Hilarie Burton Morgan believes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story is one for the ages.

The One Tree Hill alum was immediately drawn to the pair’s budding romance in September 2023 after Swift showed up to support Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Burton Morgan has since followed along as their relationship continues to grow, often comparing Swelce to her OTH character Peyton Sawyer’s relationship with Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and her real-life marriage to husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

After Burton Morgan tweeted in November 2023 that Kelce supporting Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour is “big [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] energy” — Kelce traveled to Argentina to attend her concert — Morgan took to social media to praise his wife and share his own opinions on the couple.

“I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship!” he quipped via X (formerly Twitter). “And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them. Happy for both of ‘em. I know that feeling they have right now … I’ve had it for 15 years, and It’s a good one.”

Burton Morgan gushed over her husband’s reply and asked him to hurry home so they could chat about Swift and Kelce together. “My dude. I’m over here grinning. Hahaha,” she replied. “Come home so I can make you look at internet cuteness while we drink coffee in the kitchen!!!!”

Keep scrolling for every time Burton Morgan fangirled over Swift and Kelce’s romance:

Swelce Has Her Attention

Burton Morgan was engrossed in Swift and Kelce’s romance from the very start. After the pop star showed up to her first Chiefs game in September 2023, Burton wrote via X, “I am painfully invested in this,” alongside a video of Swift celebrating Kelce scoring a touchdown in his game against the Chicago Bears.

Always on Her Mind

That same day, Burton Morgan retweeted a post that read, “Me when someone asks if I’m thinking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift again,” with the famous Kevin James shrugging meme and her own shrugging emoji.

King (and Queen) of Her Heart

“Pro tip…you deserve someone who invites you to work with them. It shows: 1. They think you’re so awesome & they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you,” Burton Morgan tweeted after Swift’s first Chiefs game appearance, referencing Kelce’s invitation for the Grammy winner to come see him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium.

She added, “2. They work hard & they’re GOOD, & they want you to see that. Flew to see JDM on a set 14 yrs ago. #kelceswift💖.”

Swelce: The New Leyton?

Burton Morgan pointed out a few similarities between Swift and Kelce’s relationship and her own onscreen romance with Murray on One Tree Hill.

“The OTH Effect. Sports + Romance = F–king Magic!” she tweeted in September 2023. (Murray’s character, Lucas Scott, was a successful basketball star, while Burton Morgan’s Peyton Sawyer was a cheerleader who loved music. The TV couple tied the knot and welcomed a baby before the actors exited the show in season 6.)

Swift’s Art Matters

When a fan posted a shot of Swift and Kelce driving away from the Chiefs vs. Bears game in a convertible, writing, “Looks like the Comet” — the name of Peyton’s car on OTH — Burton Morgan couldn’t help but quote one of the show’s most famous lines.

“Do you think he’s saying, ‘Your art matters … it’s what got me here’??” she quipped, referencing one of Lucas and Peyton’s first conversations.

Bringing in the Whole Family

Burton Morgan recalled getting hyped with son Gus for Kelce’s game against the New York Jets in October 2023, which Swift was set to attend.

“Just now, son and I hit the supermarket and pop back to the meat aisle where they had some football displays,” she wrote via X. “My boy asks loudly if we were going to ‘watch the Taylor Swift football game this weekend.’ I say, ‘I can’t WAIT for the the T. Swift game!’”

She added that “the men folk were not pleased!”

Welcome to New York (Travis)

Burton Morgan gushed over the NFL’s choice to play Swift’s song “Welcome to New York” as part of the promo for their Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in October 2023. “You just stop it right now!” she tweeted in delight.

Finding Their Lover

After Kelce made a trip to Argentina in November 2023 to support Swift during her Eras Tour concert — and Swift even changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” to reference the tight end — Burton Morgan predicted that it wouldn’t be long for the couple to hit the next major relationship milestone.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” she wrote via X.

When a fan commented that the romance must be “for real” because Swift has never “done this for any other guy,” Burton Morgan replied, “Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work.”

She added that this “big ol beefy tree of a man” was cheering her on and “holding up signs” and “singing along” at her concert before “catching her as she runs offstage” — the two passionately kissed in front of fans following the show — and compared their love to that of hers with Morgan.

“Just saying … strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win,” she said.

The Parallels Continue

Burton Morgan’s husband weighed in after a fan shared an interview of Swift revealing The Walking Dead star as her crush in an interview from 14 years prior.

“This has sort of always been an unrealistic celebrity crush but he’s been my favorite character on Grey’s Anatomy, the guy who plays Denny,” Swift shared in the resurfaced footage. “Jeffrey Dean Morgan has always been my No. 1.”

Morgan retweeted the interview in November 2023 and joked, “Well now. See there? #taylorswift has a good eye damn it Then and now.”