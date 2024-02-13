Keleigh Teller wants fans to remember this moment with some BTS content from the 2024 Super Bowl.

“INSANITY, what a night😂😂😂 Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS 🎉🎉,” Teller, 31, wrote alongside footage from Taylor Swift‘s suite, including new video angles of Teller and Lana Del Rey getting knocked over as the group celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Keleigh, the wife of actor Miles Teller, added: “Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books 🏈💥 #SuperBowl #poppipartner #drinkpoppi.”

This isn’t the first time Keleigh has been by Swift’s side this NFL season. The twosome made a trip to Baltimore, Maryland, last month to watch the Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs defeat the Ravens for the AFC championship. During the game, Keleigh gave fans a glimpse into the post-game celebration that included Brittany Mahomes, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“I said remember this moment 🥹🥹,” Keleigh captioned a January 28 TikTok video, which was set to “Long Live (Taylor’s Version).” The clip featured Keleigh, Swift and more of Travis’ closest friends and family raising a glass in honor of the Chiefs’ win.

“Kylie and i bleed green but were [sic] out 🦅. so chiefs nation ❤️💥,” she added. (The Tellers are loyal fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jason, 36, has played as a center since 2011.)

Keleigh has been a fan of Swift for years, but her bond with the “Anti-Hero” singer deepened after she and Miles starred in Swift’s 2021 “I Bet You Think About Me’ music video — a “From the Vault” soundtrack off of Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album.

“So grateful for @Miles_Teller for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me,” Swift wrote on X when promoting the track. “And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all 🥰🧣.”

Months later, Miles shared how the pop star made his wife cry — in a good way — when the trio were on set to film the music video, which was directed by Swift’s other pal Blake Lively.

“When we were shooting, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ for the first time,” he told E! News in July 2022. “Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,’ the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out.”

Keleigh was later Swift’s date for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards where the duo made headlines for a gossip session with Selena Gomez that was caught on camera. Keleigh also raised her glass in solidarity with Swift during the ceremony when Golden Globes host Jo Koy made a joke about the singer’s presence at NFL games amid her romance with Travis.

Keep scrolling for Keleigh’s best BTS content from Super Bowl LVIII: