Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller (née Sperry) became fast friends — thanks to Keleigh’s husband, Miles Teller.

Keleigh has been a Swiftie for years, but her bond with the “Cruel Summer” singer became super strong after she and Miles starred in Swift’s 2021 “I Bet You Think About Me” music video — a From the Vault track released on Red (Taylor’s Version).

“So grateful for @Miles_Teller for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me,” Swift wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in November 2021, when promoting the track. “And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all 🥰🧣.”

In the video, Miles plays Swift’s ex-boyfriend who is marrying an “invisible bride” — played by Keleigh. However, he can’t stop thinking about his ex on his wedding day. So much so, in fact, that Miles starts to imagine it’s his wedding to Swift.

Months after the visual dropped, Miles revealed that there’s “a lot of Taylor” playing in his house “all the time.” The actor also shared why Swift made his wife cry (in a good way) while they were on the music video’s set.

“When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ for the first time,” he told E! News in July 2022. “Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,’ the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out.”

Keleigh, for her part, continues to prove that she’s a true Swiftie by only using Swift’s songs in her TikTok videos.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Keleigh’s friendship with Swift:

May 2018

Keleigh posted her first photo with Swift after meeting the singer during her Reputation Tour.

September 2019

Swift sent Miles and Keleigh flowers to celebrate their wedding day with a note containing lyrics to “Lover.”

“May you always be this close, forever & ever,” the card read, according to Keleigh’s social media post. “Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day. Your friend, Taylor.”

November 2021

Miles and Keleigh appeared in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

May 2023

Keleigh and Miles hung out with Swift backstage during various stops of her Eras Tour.

October 2023

Keleigh and Swift proved their friendship was still going strong when they were spotted out and about in New York City together.