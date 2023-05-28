Nothing can bond people together like a Taylor Swift concert! Aaron Rodgers stepped out at her Saturday, May 27, Eras Tour concert — alongside his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley’s good friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller (née Sperry).

“Taylor Time,” the NFL quarterback, 39, captioned a Saturday Instagram Story video from his seat in the VIP tent at MetLife Stadium, shortly before Swift, 33, took the stage.

In the social media clip, the camera quickly panned to Keleigh, 30, who screamed as the countdown clock proclaimed that the “Mastermind” songstress is due to kick off her three-hour set. As the camera continued showing off the venue, Miles, 36, nodded while looking casual in a flannel button-down and a camo baseball cap. Aaron, for his part, was not visible in the Instagram video that was uploaded to his account, and it appears that the Divergent star — who acted opposite Woodley, 31, in the action franchise — had taken over Rodgers’ account.

Keleigh — who starred in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video alongside the Top Gun: Maverick star, whom she wed in 2019 — also uploaded footage from the Eras Tour. The model posted a Saturday snap of her seat when opening act Phoebe Bridgers performed as she and Miles, as well as an unidentified friend, sipped on bubbly beverages.

Rodgers was previously engaged to the Tellers’ longtime pal Woodley between 2021 and 2022. Amid their whirlwind romance, they even enjoyed several double dates with the Big Little Lies alum’s Spectacular Now costar Miles and his spouse.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in February 2022 that Rodgers and Woodley — who first connected in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic — had split and called off their engagement.

“Shailene has been super busy with work,” one insider told Us at the time, noting that the professional athlete was also very “focused” on his career. “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.”

Rodgers — who was traded to the New York Jets in March, who play at MetLife — broke his silence on the split one week later.

“Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, for her part, opened up about navigating the painful breakup in her PORTER cover story earlier this year.

“It was hard to film [my latest project] because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley recalled inthe magazine profile, which was published in January. “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.”

She added: “I’m so excited to continue letting go of so many of the things that controlled me in my twenties; to really experience the joy of life in a way that, when you’re younger, is more difficult to experience – because it’s controlled by the way you were raised instead of the identity that you create as your own person.”