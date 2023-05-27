They took a getaway car to Metlife! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stepped out at Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour concert amid reconciliation speculation.

The “Stitches” crooner, 24, and the Cinderella actress, 26, were photographed side-by-side inside the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium, on Friday, May 26. Cabello stunned in a black halter-neck top with a multicolored skirt, while Mendes opted for a sleeveless, white tee-shirt. In social media footage, eagle-eyed fans caught the pair walking to their seats in the VIP section.

Swift, 33, kicked off her three-night residency at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium on Friday, where she enchanted audiences with live performances of her biggest hits alongside a few special guests. The “Hits Different” songstress brought out longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff for an unexpected duet of “Getaway Car.” Swift later invited Ice Spice to perform the first live rendition of their joint “Karma” remix, which dropped several hours earlier. The Grammy winner also premiered the music video for the song ahead of its midnight release.

The Canada native and Cabello’s evening at Eras Tour comes less than one month after they first sparked rumors of a rekindled romance. The former couple — who split in 2021 after two years of dating — were spotted making out at Coachella in April.

“[Shawn] had his arm around [Camila’s] waist as they walked to the stage,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting they stayed together all evening. “Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders, and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

Despite their festival PDA, both the “Bam Bam” singer and Mendes continued to play coy about their post-split relationship. They even dodged a reporter’s question at the April 15 concert about getting back together.

Later that month, a second source told Us that the “Señorita” artists were not officially dating again. “They had an amazing relationship and will always have a mutual respect for each other,” the insider revealed at the time. “Their bond was very special and they’ve stayed in contact even after their split. They realized that even though they’re not suited for each other in a romantic sense, they have a strong chemistry and will always remain close friends.”

Since then, the twosome have continued to step out together, including during a Tuesday, May 23, outing in New York City where they were photographed holding hands.

The Lyle Lyle Crocodile star and the X Factor USA alum started dating in July 2019 after years of friendship. They ultimately called it quits in November 2021 before Cabello moved on with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch, whom she split from earlier this year. Mendes, for his part, sparked dating speculation with fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter and chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, respectively, which he has since denied.