Where do they stand? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello raised eyebrows with their steamy reunion at Coachella — but the exes aren’t on the road to a reconciliation.

“Shawn and Camila are not back together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly following the former couple’s surprising public moment. “They had an amazing relationship and will always have a mutual respect for each other.”

According to the insider, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, have remained in each other’s lives after calling it quits in 2021.

“Their bond was very special and they’ve stayed in contact even after their split,” the source adds. “They realized that even though they’re not suited for each other in a romantic sense, they have a strong chemistry and will always remain close friends.”

The Canada native’s makeout session with Cabello at the music festival was “no big deal” to the duo. “They were simply having fun and just feeling good in the moment at Coachella,” the insider concludes.

Mendes and Cabello shocked fans with their Coachella outing on Friday, April 14. In footage shared by a fan, the twosome were seen packing on the PDA during Burna Boy‘s set.

“Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple,” an eyewitness revealed to Us before noting how the “Stitches” singer “had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage.”

Mendes and Cabello have been photographed together multiple times since their November 2021 split. The pair initially went public with their relationship in 2019 after five years of friendship.

The 100 guest star previously gushed about how his connection with Cabello inspired his career. “My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all, they have always been about you,’” he revealed during his 2020 Netflix documentary, In Wonder. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, ‘They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.’”

The former Fifth Harmony member, for her part, previously discussed how therapy helped her relationship with Mendes.

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she told Glamour in October 2021. “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me. I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

One month later, Mendes and Cabello shocked fans when they announced their decision to part ways.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Mendes has since been linked to Jocelyne Miranda and Sabrina Carpenter. Meanwhile, the “Havana” singer sparked dating speculation with Austin Kevitch in 2022 but things ultimately fizzled out.

With reporting by Sarah Jones