The vault opens again. Taylor Swift is releasing a deluxe version of Midnights that includes more collaborations and a brand new song.

“Um. SO much to tell you,” the Grammy winner, 33, tweeted on Wednesday, May 24, before revealing that Ice Spice joined her for a “Karma” remix. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch.

The remix with the “Princess Diana” rapper, 23, is part of the Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that drops on Friday, May 26. The release also includes “Hits Different” and a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey. “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach,” the Cats star joked via Twitter. “Love u Lana.”

When Midnights originally dropped in October 2022, some fans were disappointed that Del Rey, 37, didn’t have a bigger role in her and Swift’s first-ever collaboration. The “Video Games” songstress later confirmed that Swift wanted her to sing a larger part on the track.

“I had no idea I was the only feature [on that song],” Del Rey told Billboard in February. “Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production. She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song.”

The Til Dawn Edition also includes a new song titled “You’re Losing Me.” Fans attending Swift’s upcoming concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, will have the opportunity to purchase a CD featuring the new track.

The pop star didn’t offer any hints about the lyrical content of “You’re Losing Me,” but fans immediately began theorizing that it could be about her split from Joe Alwyn. Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Pennsylvania native and the Favourite actor, 32, called it quits after six years of dating.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that the Conversations With Friends alum never “blamed” her for her popularity.

Swift has since moved on with Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. The “Majorie” artist and the rock musician, 34, first sparked romance speculation in November 2014 after Swift was spotted attending a 1975 concert.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a source told Us earlier this month, noting that the pair “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.”

During a performance in Massachusetts on Saturday, May 20, Swift didn’t mention Healy by name, but she offered concertgoers some rare insight into her personal life. “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” the American Music Award winner told the crowd. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

She continued: “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Swift then launched into a performance of “Question…?” from Midnights. The song’s chorus includes the lyrics: “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room / And every single one of your friends was makin’ fun of you / But 15 seconds later, thеy were clappin’ too?”