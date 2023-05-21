She’s doing good, she’s on some new s—t! While headlining her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift offered rare insight into her personal life amid her newfound romance with Matty Healy.

During her Saturday, May 20, concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” songstress opened up about her emotional state while introducing her first surprise song of the evening.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” Swift gushed to concertgoers at Gillette Stadium, per social media footage. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

She continued: “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

The Grammy winner — who embarked on her first live tour in four years in March — went on to play “Question…?” off her 2022 LP, Midnights, in the pouring rain.

While Swift did not further expand on what has made her so ecstatic, she has been linked to Healy, 34, since early May. The 1975 frontman — who previously collaborated with her on an unreleased Midnights track — has been since spotted hanging out with the Valentine’s Day actress in New York City and even attended several of her Eras shows in Nashville and Philadelphia.

A source later told Us Weekly that the pair had reconnected after a “brief” fling several years earlier. “They’re looking to give things a second chance,” the insider exclusively told Us in May, explaining that they are “having a good time reconnecting again” and Swift is “happy spending time” with the British crooner.

The “Evermore” artist and Healy first sparked romance speculation in November 2014 when Swift attended one of his band’s concerts in Los Angeles. Weeks later, Healy revealed during a radio interview that they exchanged phone numbers.

“I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation,” he quipped to Australia’s “Shazam Top 20” at the time. “I wouldn’t say no!”

The twosome never confirmed the dating speculation and ultimately went their separate ways. Swift, for her part, was later linked to actor Joe Alwyn. After six years together, Us confirmed in April that they had called it quits.

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future,” a second source told Us at the time. “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”