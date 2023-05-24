Hand in hand! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continued to fuel reconciliation speculation with an outing in New York City.

The “Señorita” singers were photographed holding hands while strolling down the street in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 23. According to snaps obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cabello, 26, looked casual in a pair of jeans and a black leather jacket. The “Stitches” crooner, 24, opted for a dark tank top and denim pants.

The twosome, who split in 2021, first sparked reunion rumors last month when they were spotted making out at Coachella.

“They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They were [seated at] a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight.”

The insider also noted the pair weren’t shy about embracing PDA when they made their way to the performance area. “[Shawn] had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage,” the source told Us. “Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders, and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

Despite their cozy festival appearance, the Cinderella actress and the Canada native continued to play coy about their post-split relationship. They even dodged a reporter’s question at the April 15 concert about getting back together.

Several days later, a second source exclusively revealed to Us that the duo were not officially dating again. “They had an amazing relationship and will always have a mutual respect for each other,” the insider said at the time. “Their bond was very special and they’ve stayed in contact even after their split. They realized that even though they’re not suited for each other in a romantic sense, they have a strong chemistry and will always remain close friends.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Since then, the two musicians have continued to step out side-by-side. Cabello, for her part, may have even alluded to their Coachella kiss on a new song.

The X Factor USA alum dropped a preview of a new track titled, “June Gloom” via Instagram later in April, with lyrics that potentially allude to her rekindled romance. She sings: “How come you’re just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I’ll f—k around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t, it’s whatever / If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

Mendes and Cabello started dating in July 2019 following years of friendship and musical duets. After two years together and quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair announced in November 2021 that they had split.

“[Shawn and Camila] still have a ton of love and respect for each other,” a third source told Us at the time. “At this point, they’ve decided they need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at. They’re not saying never, just not now. It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have done it.”

The “Bam Bam” songstress later moved on with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch until their February split. Mendes, for his part, sparked romance speculation with fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter and chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, respectively, which he has since denied.