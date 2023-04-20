Adding fuel to the fire. Camila Cabello seemingly alluded to her and her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ Coachella kiss on a snippet of her new song.

Titles “June Gloom,” the “Havana” singer, 26, shared a preview of the track via Instagram on Wednesday, April 19, on which she sings, “How come you’re just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I’ll f—k around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t, it’s whatever / If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

She captioned the post, “4.12 💐.”

Cabello and the “Stitches” singer, 24, were spotted kissing at the 2023 music festival in Indio, California, on Friday, April 14 — nearly two years after ending their two-year relationship in November 2021.

In addition to the “Crying in the Club” artist’s cryptic new song, the former couple were spotted holding hands on Wednesday during a night our together in Venice, California, in footage Harper’s Bazaar Australia shared via TikTok.

On Saturday, April 15 — one day after Mendes and Cabello’s Coachella kiss made headlines — a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo had been flirty the entire night at the festival. “They were flanked by bodyguards and had a big group around them,” the insider shared. “They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night. They were in a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight.”

The source detailed that they began showing more affection for each other as the night went on, noting that Mendes “had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage” to watch rapper Burna Boy’s performance. “Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple,” the insider continued. “They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

However, a second source clarified to Us on Monday, April 17, that the “Señorita” singers were “not back together,” adding, “They had an amazing relationship and will always have a mutual respect for each other.”

The insider added: “Their bond was very special and they’ve stayed in contact even after their split. They realized that even though they’re no suited for each other in a romantic sense, they have a strong chemistry and will always remain close friends.”

Cabello’s new song isn’t the first time the former Fifth Harmony member addressed her 2023 Coachella experience. “It’s whatever,” she captioned a slideshow of snaps she took of herself at the annual event via Instagram on Tuesday, April 18.

The “Never Be the Same” singer alluded to her and Mendes’ breakup on her 2022 single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran.

“I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now,” she sings on the track. “Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out / Now I’m out dancing with strangers / You could be casually dating.”

Mendes, for his part, hinted at their past relationship on his own song titled “When You’re Gone.” Released in March 2022, the tune’s lyrics include, “You never know how good you have it / Until you’re starin’ at a picture of the only girl that matters,” as well as, “I know what we’re supposed to do / It’s hard for me to let go of you / So I’m just trying to hold on.”