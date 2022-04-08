Truth in music. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes called it quits just six months ago, and her new album, Familia, is seemingly full of references to their romance.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 25, released her third solo LP, Familia, on Friday, April 8. Ahead of the album’s debut, the Cinderella actress said that she feels her latest work is more “true” to who she really is.

“Compared to my previous albums, I think I’m … in a better, more grounded, more well-rounded space,” she told Reuters on Wednesday, April 6. “My first two albums was, like, late teens, early 20s. I had a lot of anxiety making those albums.”

When Cabello released her previous album, Romance, in December 2019, she and the “In My Blood” singer, 23, were still together. The former couple called it quits in November 2021 after two years of dating. The “Crying in the Club” singer was already at work on Familia, so fans began speculating about whether any new tracks would mention Mendes.

Last month, the Latin Grammy winner revealed that her single “Bam Bam” is about how “things change and things take really unexpected turns” in life. The first verse includes the lines: “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t never imagine even havin’ doubts, but not everything works out.”

Cabello explained that she wanted the lyrics to reflect the way her “focus has changed” over the years. “Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’” she told Zane Lowe during a March interview with Apple Music. “I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about, like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?’”

The “Lost in Japan” singer, for his part, released a new song on March 31 that he wrote “about a month” after his split from Cabello. “A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things,” he told Extra after “When You’re Gone” debuted last month. “And I was writing about that.”

Mendes added that he gave his ex-girlfriend a heads-up about the tune before its release. “Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we’ve known each other, so we understand what that means,” he explained. “And we respect what that means. And there’ll always be transparency between us.”

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of the Familia tracks that seemingly nod to Mendes.