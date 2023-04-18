A sly acknowledgement? Camila Cabello recapped her Coachella experience with a series of photos — and a very cheeky caption that may have alluded to her headline-making PDA with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

“It’s whatever,” the “Havana” songstress, 26, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 17, alongside a carousel of snaps from the Indio, California, music festival. The slideshow began with a closeup of Cabello holding a Chanel necklace in her teeth followed by a couple of bikini pics and a shot of the pop star playing guitar in her bathing suit.

Mendes, 24, was not pictured, but plenty of Cabello’s followers mentioned her ex in the comments. “Here for the comments about Shawn 😂,” wrote one Instagram user. Another offered a theory, writing of the guitar photo: “Shawn took the last one I JUST KNOW IT.”

The former Fifth Harmony member and the Canada native called it quits in November 2021, but the pair sparked reconciliation rumors over the weekend when they were spotted making out at Coachella on Friday, April 14.

“They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly of the duo’s PDA session. “They were in a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight.”

The source added that the twosome started showing more affection as the night went on and they took in Burna Boy‘s set. “Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple,” the witness said. “They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

While the pair’s makeout session came as a shock to fans, an insider told Us that the hookup doesn’t mean the former couple are giving their romance another shot. “Shawn and Camila are not back together,” the source explained, noting that the kisses were “no big deal” to the duo. “They were simply having fun and just feeling good in the moment at Coachella.”

Cabello and Mendes went public with their romance in 2019 after years of friendship. Two years later, however, the pair announced their split.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

After their breakup, both artists released songs with lyrics hinting at the end of their relationship. In March 2022, Cabello released “Bam Bam,” which included the lines: “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t never imagine even havin’ doubts, but not everything works out.”

That same month, Mendes dropped “When You’re Gone,” in which the narrator reflects on the end of a romance. “You never know how good you have it / Until you’re starin’ at a picture of the only girl that matters,” read the lyrics to the song’s first verse. “I know what we’re supposed to do / It’s hard for me to let go of you / So I’m just trying to hold on.”

Following his split from Cabello, the “Lost in Japan” crooner has been linked to Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and Sabrina Carpenter. The Cinderella actress, for her part, sparked dating speculation with Austin Kevitch in 2022, but the duo’s connection ultimately fizzled out.