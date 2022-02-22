Still sending love. Aaron Rodgers spoke out on Monday, February 21, less than one week after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Shailene Woodley had ended their engagement.

“Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” the 38-year-old NFL player began his lengthy message. “@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

He went on to shout-out his teammates. “To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys,” he wrote. “To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you. To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

Rodgers concluded his message: “To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️.”

On Wednesday, February 16, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the Big Little Lies star, 30, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, called it quits. The twosome remained on “good terms,” however, per an insider.

The pair, who met during the coronavirus pandemic, “haven’t been spending any time together in recent weeks,” another source told Us, noting that “Shailene has been super busy with work,” while the NFL pro is “focused” on his football career. Meanwhile, “Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her,” the source said.

It seems like there was a shift for the ex-couple after quarantine restrictions eased. “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble,” one source told Us.

Woodley told Shape in June 2021 that their whirlwind romance was sped up by the pandemic. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone … taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” she said. But “jump[ing] in headfirst” was a good thing, the actress explained at the time, as she and Rodgers “got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

The Golden Globe nominee confirmed that the two were engaged — and had been “for a while” — during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her announcement came several weeks after Rodgers thanked his unnamed “fiancée” in his NFL Honors speech.

Calling the athlete “a wonderful, incredible human being,” Woodley jokingly admitted to Fallon that she “never thought I’d be engaged [to] somebody who threw balls for a living.”

The star quarterback found himself in hot water in November 2021 when it was revealed that he had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, despite telling reporters months earlier in August 2021 that he was “immunized.”

Rodgers, who tested positive for the coronavirus during the season, said he took “full responsibility for those comments,” which he noted “some people might have felt were misleading.” That same month, Woodley took to her Instagram Story to defend her then-fiancé and explain that he was not breaking his mandatory quarantine after a man on the street was mistakenly identified as the football player. Calling the mishap “straight up HILARIOUS,” the California native told her followers, “Y’all need to calm the f—k down.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!