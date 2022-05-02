Shailene Woodley Is ‘More Upset’ Over Aaron Rodgers Split: Details

No turning back. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers appear to be handling their split differently after officially calling it quits earlier this spring.

“Shailene and Aaron are no longer together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the exes have been “on and off” since their initial February breakup. Now, however, “friends have been told it’s over for good,” per the insider.

The Big Little Lies alum, 30, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, “remain on amicable terms,” the source says, adding that the pair “just didn’t work out as a couple.”

The professional athlete, who revealed in February 2021 that he was engaged, “appears to be moving on just fine,” the insider tells Us.

“Shailene is more upset over the split,” the source says, explaining that “ultimately, Shailene was not happy in the relationship.”

Us confirmed in February that the twosome called off their engagement after a whirlwind romance. (They were first linked in summer 2020 before news broke in February 2021 of Rodgers’ proposal.)

“Shailene has been super busy with work,” an insider told Us after the split, noting that Rodgers is always “focused” on football. “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble.”

The Divergent actress and the four-time NFL MVP sparked reconciliation speculation a few weeks later when they were spotted at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles.

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” a second source exclusively told Us in February after their joint outing. “[Shailene] hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

The insider pointed to Rodgers’ off season as the reason the duo were spending more time together, adding that he had “more downtime and [could] focus more on a relationship.”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum continued to fuel rekindled romance rumors in March after she was seen with Rodgers at his teammate David Bakhtiari‘s wedding in Montecito, California.

The duo were once again spotted together later that month while at a winery in Los Olivos, California.

“They were seated outside with a group of friends on the patio and enjoyed the wine tasting experience,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that the former couple “weren’t hiding the fact that they were there together.”

Last month, the Insurgent actress hinted that she and the former University of California, Berkley player had called it quits for good while sharing a cryptic social media message about grief.

“Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,” she posted via her Instagram Story, quoting author Martín Prechtel. “Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

