Feeling it out. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers appear to have different thoughts after a possible reconciliation after calling off their engagement earlier this year.

“Shailene doesn’t know if she wants to get back together yet,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, however, seems to be ready to recommit to their relationship, with the insider saying, “He thinks their differences don’t matter and that they would make a great fit.”

The 38-year-old athlete is “very in love” with the 30-year-old Divergent actress and is “trying to get her back,” the source adds.

The estranged couple surprised fans with their initial romance when Rodgers announced in February 2021 that he was engaged. At the time, he didn’t identify Woodley as his fiancée, but Us confirmed their relationship that same month.

The twosome, who were first linked in July 2020, gave fans a glimpse into their whirlwind romance on several occasions before their February split.

“I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” Rodgers said during a March 2021 Instagram Live interview with Zenith Watches’ CEO Julien Tornare. He noted that while “there’s been a lot of good” in his life recently, his engagement to Woodley was “obviously” the “best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”

The Big Little Lies alum, for her part, reflected on how fast she and the NFL star connected after meeting amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” the Last Letter From Your Lover actress told Shape in June 2021. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

Woodley added: “I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together.”

Despite focusing on their relationship in its early days, Us confirmed last month that the duo called it quits after more than one year together.

“Shailene has been super busy with work,” an insider told Us in February, noting that Rodgers is always “focused” on football. “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble.”

A few weeks later, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on February 22.

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” a source exclusively told Us of the outing. “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship.”

The Insurgent actress has been “understanding and open” to working on their relationship, the insider said, explaining that Woodley “hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

Earlier this month, the exes fueled reunion speculation even further after they were both in attendance at Rodgers’ teammate David Bakhtiari‘s wedding in Montecito, California on Saturday, March 5.

The twosome were then spotted arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, March 8. They were seen wearing casual attire as they exited the private plane, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!