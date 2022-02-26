Holding out hope? Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are still on good terms after their split — and they are seemingly open to the idea of a reconciliation.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, were spotted at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 22. The outing sparked speculation that the exes were back together after calling off their engagement.

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

The insider adds that Woodley and Rodgers are “talking things through and trying to keep things private,” but even after calling it quits, “their love for each other never went away.”

While the two are taking the opportunity to reconnect, a romantic reunion could go either way at this point. “No one, including them, knows what the future holds — they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be,” the source says. “That’s up to them to figure out.”

Rodgers and Woodley were first linked in July 2020. They confirmed their engagement in February 2021, but Us reported earlier this month that they called it quits.

“Shailene has been super busy with work,” an insider told Us, adding that the NFL star is always “focused” on football. “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.”

Days after news of the pair’s split made headlines, Rodgers gushed over Woodley in an emotional Instagram post.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote on Monday, February 21. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers later confessed during the Tuesday episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he was “very sorry” his COVID-19 vaccine controversy negatively impacted Woodley and his loved ones.

“I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel they’d be taking. … Understanding kind of the entire gravity of the situation I was thrust into and decided to speak on multiple times had an effect on a lot of people,” he said. “To those people, I just say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

