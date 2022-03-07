Making progress? Shortly after their split, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley hinted at a possible reconciliation by attending a wedding together.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, were in attendance at his teammate David Bakhtiari‘s ceremony in Montecito, California on Saturday, March 5. Their friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry were also photographed at the nuptials.

The outing comes shortly after the pair were seen in Los Angeles amid speculation that they were giving their romance another try.

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” a second insider told Us last month. “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him. … Their love for each other never went away.”

The source continued: “No one, including them, knows what the future holds — they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be. That’s up to them to figure out.”

Earlier that month, Us confirmed that Rodgers and Woodley decided to part ways but are on “good terms” amid the major life change. “They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work,” a third insider shared at the time. “They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

Rodgers and Woodley were first linked in July 2020. Days after Us confirmed their romance in February 2021, the professional football player revealed that they had reached a new milestone in their relationship.

“I got engaged and played some of the best football of my career,” he announced while accepting an award for the 2020 NFL football season.

Four months later, the Big Little Lies alum discussed how quickly their romance developed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley explained to Shape Magazine in June. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

After news of their breakup made headlines in February, the athlete opened up about the impact that the Divergent star has had on his life.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he gushed in an emotional Instagram post on February 21. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

