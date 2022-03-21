Still trying to make things work. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley went to a romantic wine tasting, and the pair weren’t worried about being spotted, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Big Little Lies star, 30, and the football player, 38, visited Demetria Estate Winery in Los Olivos, California, on Saturday, March 19. “They were seated outside with a group of friends on the patio and enjoyed the wine tasting experience,” the insider tells Us.

Though it was an outing with others, Woodley and Rodgers “weren’t hiding the fact that they were there together,” the witness says.

The bustling winery was “busy” on Saturday amid the couple’s visit. The 46-acre biodynamically farmed vineyard offers tastings for their many wines, including Rhone varietals, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Chardonnay.

The trip to Demetria, which is about an hour north of Santa Barbara, comes after Us exclusively reported that Woodley isn’t sure if she wants to rekindle her relationship with Rogers.

“Shailene doesn’t know if she wants to get back together yet,” a source told Us earlier this month.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, however, firmly believes they should give it another go. “He thinks their differences don’t matter and that they would make a great fit,” the source said, adding that he is “very in love” with the Endings, Beginnings actress and is “trying to get her back.”

Their opposing views and values contributed to their split, which happened nearly a year after they confirmed their engagement. “They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work,” an insider told Us shortly after the breakup news broke in February. “They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

However, the two have fueled reconciliation speculation after with several public outings. After they hit Erewhon Market in Los Angeles in February, an insider told Us that the pair were “talking things through” post-breakup.

“No one, including them, knows what the future holds — they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be,” the source explained. “That’s up to them to figure out.”

They both attended the wedding of Green Bay Packers player David Bakhtiari earlier this month in Montecito, California, which Rodgers officiated. Following the nuptials, they were also spotted leaving a private plane in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

