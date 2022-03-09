Another sighting! Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had another reunion less than one month after Us Weekly confirmed their split.

The pair were spotted arriving at an airport in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, March 9. Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, left a private plane together, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The actress previously reunited with the athlete when they were both in attendance at his teammate David Bakhtiari‘s wedding on Saturday, March 5, in Montecito, California. They were joined by their friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at the nuptials, which Rodgers officiated.

Rodgers and Woodley’s multiple outings come shortly after Us confirmed that the duo decided to end their engagement. “They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work,” a source shared last month, noting that they remain on “good terms” with each other. “They thought [they] were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

The twosome originally sparked dating rumors in July 2020. Days after Us confirmed their romance in February 2021, the professional football player announced that he was engaged.

Woodley, for her part, later reflected on how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic played a role in her whirlwind romance. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” she explained to Shape Magazine in June 2021. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

After news of their breakup made headlines, Rodgers took to social media to reflect on his appreciation for the Big Little Lies alum.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote in an emotional Instagram post in February. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Amid their public reunions, a second insider revealed to Us that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is attempting to win back his ex-fiancée. “He thinks their differences don’t matter and that they would make a great fit,” the source explained on Tuesday.

The insider noted that the Divergent star wasn’t on the exact same page as Rodgers, saying, “Shailene doesn’t know if she wants to get back together yet.”

