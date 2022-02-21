Prioritizing love. Aaron Rodgers shared some inspirational words about relationships less than a week after his split from Shailene Woodley was confirmed.

The NFL star, 38, shared an image of a tweet from Aubrey Marcus, a motivational speaker, via his Instagram Story on Sunday, February 20, along with two red heart emojis.

“The rarest gift you can give, is Love,” the Own the Day, Own Your Life author wrote before sharing an inspirational quote.

“I Love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven,” the image reads. “I expect nothing and am grateful for everything. I give you the truth only and always. You are learning in the perfect way.”

Marcus added via Twitter, “Give this give to yourself first.”

Alongside the Instagram image of the tweet, the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” host added, “There are a lot of ways we try to show Love. There are even books written about ‘love languages.’ But Love in its raw and wild form needs no translation. It just is. Give Love and you give the gift of a king or queen, at the price any pauper can pay.”

The meaningful words about feelings of the heart come shortly after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 16, that Rodgers split from the Big Little Lies star, 30.

The breakup news broke after Rodgers accepted his fourth MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 11 without a mention of Woodley. He had announced their engagement at the same event a year prior when he thanked his “fiancée” for her support. The quarterback kept his speech strictly professional at the Tampa, Florida, ceremony this year.

“Shailene has been super busy with work,” a source exclusively told Us after the split, noting that Rodgers is always “focused” on football.

The insider continued, “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.”

The Green Bay Packers player previously insisted that they could handle a little distance. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects,” he told Haute Living in September 2021. “She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

However, another source explained that after getting caught up in their whirlwind romance and engagement, a little time apart made them realize they just weren’t life partners. “They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned,” the insider explained.

The breakup was low-key, the source said to Us, with no grudges held by the Descendants star or Rodgers. “It was an amicable split and they are on good terms now.”

