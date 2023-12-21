Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, is setting the record straight on the ring Taylor Swift got for her 34th birthday — and no, it wasn’t a gift from Travis Kelce.

“Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled,” Keleigh, 31, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 21, calling out disgraced Instagram account DeuxMoi.

In a subsequent Instagram Story video, Swift could be heard saying, “This is unreal, Keleigh, opal and blue topaz. This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me.”

Swift was first seen wearing the ring in a video that went viral on TikTok earlier this month. Fans were quick to speculate that the piece of jewelry was a birthday gift from Kelce, 34, whom the singer was first spotted with in September.

Keleigh appeared to cosign the theory when she “liked” the original TikTok video. However, she’s since made it clear that Kelce had nothing to do with the thoughtful gift. (Swift celebrated her birthday in New York City with the Tellers, Selena Gomez and more friends, but Kelce didn’t attend the bash.)

Keleigh’s DeuxMoi callout comes weeks after Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, shut down a blind item shared via the Instagram account that claimed the singer secretly married her ex Joe Alwyn “in either 2020 or 2021” but that the nuptials hadn’t been made legal. (Us Weekly confirmed in April that Swift and Alwyn, 32, split after six years together.)

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Paine shared on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

While fans were quick to praise Paine, DeuxMoi doubled down on the accusations.

“Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same,” the gossip account shared in a second social media post. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Swift’s past relationship with Alwyn was very different from her current romance with Kelce, which has played out in the public eye since Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME Magazine earlier this month, revealing that she and Kelce were already “a couple” by the time she went to that first game. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”