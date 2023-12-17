Taylor Swift fans think they uncovered her 34th birthday gift from boyfriend Travis Kelce — and one of her friends might have confirmed the speculation.

TikTok user @SwiftieInKC uploaded a video on Friday, December 15, where she cosigned fellow social media user @hawkschickkaykay’s assumption that Kelce, 34, gave his girlfriend a ring for her birthday.

According to the fans, Swift possibly received the opal bauble — surrounded by blue stones — from Kelce. Swift wore the ring on her right middle finger throughout the bash, per Instagram photos that she shared on her page.

Swift’s pal Keleigh Teller, who is married to actor Miles Teller, seemingly cosigned the Swifties’ theory. Keleigh, 31, dropped a “like” on @SwiftieInKC’s video, which fans have speculated means that Kelce did, in fact, give Swift a ring for her big day. (Neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly commented on the theories.)

Keleigh and Miles, 36, have been pals with Swift since they costarred in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. The married couple even attended Swift’s birthday bash in New York City on Wednesday, December 13. The Tellers left the bash hand in hand with Swift, who seemingly showed off her ring in one snapshot.

Kelce was unable to make the party due to his NFL practice schedule, but he didn’t want her birthday to go unmarked. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kelce wanted to “throw the best party possible” and that “money is no object.”

Swift has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since this summer after he “adorably put [her] on blast” for not connecting when he went to her Eras Tour concert in Missouri. The Grammy winner eventually got in touch with Kelce and they started privately seeing each other.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told TIME in her Person of the Year cover story earlier this month. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September, sitting in Kelce’s private box next to his mother, Donna. The pop star has since attended seven more of his games, including the Sunday, December 17, matchup against the New England Patriots in Boston.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added to TIME. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

She added: “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. … I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”