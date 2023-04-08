The Internet’s most mysterious gossip gal is spilling her secrets — well, at least a few. DeuxMoi caught up with Us Weekly to reveal a little more about the person behind the iconic Instagram account.

The celeb news sleuth launched the infamous Instagram in 2020, publishing anonymous and unverified tips about Hollywood stars. The @deuxmoi account has over 1.8 million followers, with Drew Barrymore, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and Julianne Moore among them.

The anonymous writer has expanded beyond social media recently. She teamed up with Jessica Goodman to write Anon Pls., a novel inspired by her life and published by William Morrow in November 2022.

DeuxMoi says her identity remains top secret — to those outside of her inner circle. “My family and friends know that I’m DeuxMoi. At this point, I can’t hide it,” she exclusively reveals to Us.

However, for the most part, she keeps her personal details locked down — but there have been some close calls. “The closest I’ve come to being discovered was when I sat next to a table of celebrities I’ve DMed with at Carbone in New York City,” she tells Us.

It isn’t often that the secretive social media star opens up, so scroll down for a rare inside look at 25 things you might not know about DeuxMoi:

1. I’m really good at detangling a knot out of a necklace.

2. My first car was a red Toyota that I was given before I had my license. I would let my friends with licenses drive it.

3. I don’t exchange phone numbers with celebrities, although a few have given me theirs. I’ll keep who anon pls.

4. My most starstruck moment was meeting Mary-Kate Olsen at a restaurant in NYC. I asked to take a photo [and] she said I could catch her when she was leaving. I didn’t want to disturb her, so I never got that pic.

5. My favorite items in my wardrobe are vintage Banana Republic T-shirts.

6. My favorite book is The Official Preppy Handbook.

7. My favorite meal to cook is a taco salad made with Beyond Meat or Boca Crumbles.

8. On Saturday nights, you’d find me watching screeners and enjoying herbal refreshments. There’s a new show coming out on Hulu called Saint X that is so good.

9. On Sundays, you’d find me posting “Sunday Spotted” [submissions] on my @deuxmoi Instagram account.

10. My celebrity crush growing up was Joshua Jackson.

11. I’ve watched the entire Pretty Little Liars series about 15 times.

12. I receive the most tips about Leonardo DiCaprio and the cast of Gossip Girl.

13. The song that brings back the best memories is “Wonderwall” by Oasis.

14. “The Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson is my go-to karaoke song.

15. I can’t live without Augustinus Bader moisturizer.

16. My “Deux U” podcast dream guest is Nancy O’Dell.

17. I’ve created an alias to make reservations and have lied to people about what I do for work.

18. I’d like to go to the San Domenico Palace in Italy because of The White Lotus.

19. I worked on [my novel] Anon Pls. during the weekends, when the celeb news cycle was slower.

21. I’m still keeping my hardest celebrity secret to keep! There are some things that I

don’t want to be responsible for reporting.

22. My most embarrassing moment was having a piece of toilet paper sticking out of the top of my leggings while doing squats during a group boot camp.

24. The average I spend on social media is seven hours and 38 minutes per day.

25. I don’t DM and tell, but all of the celebrities who’ve DMed me have been lovely. Except for one! There’s a hint about them in Anon Pls.