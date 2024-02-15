Taylor Swift didn’t let a little jet lag stop her from seeing boyfriend Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl.

In footage captured on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, Swift, 34, embraced Kelce, 34, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

“I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you,” Swift said, per a TikTok video uploaded by a fan.

In response, Kelce asked how Swift wasn’t tired following her nearly 12-hour flight, to which she replied, “Jet lag is a choice.”

Before she arrived in Vegas, fans weren’t sure whether Swift would be able to attend the Super Bowl due to her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. She played the last of four concerts on Saturday, February 10, leading to questions about her travel itinerary

Before the big game, the Japanese Embassy took to social media to promise that Swift would be able to make it in time for kickoff.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” read the X statement, which featured the official Embassy of Japan seal. “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

The statement continued, “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Swift was doing “everything in her power” to show up at the event. Swift ultimately cheered for Kelce and the Chiefs from a private suite with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and more friends by her side.

After celebrating Kelce’s big win, Swift jetted off to Melbourne, Australia, where she will resume her tour on Friday, February 16. She will then continue her tour in Sydney, Singapore and Europe before returning for more U.S. shows in the fall. Kelce, who has been dating Swift since summer 2023, will be joining Swift on the road.

“They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” a second insider told Us before the Super Bowl.

Kelce continued celebrating with his teammates at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14, this time without Swift. As the event came to a close, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department confirmed that there was a shooting nearby.

One person was reported dead, with more than 20 injured during the incident. Children’s Mercy Kansas City confirmed on Wednesday that nine children were being treated for gunshot wounds, but are expected to make a full physical recovery.

Kelce issued a statement shortly after the shooting, which read, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”