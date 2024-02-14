Kansas City Chiefs Players Speak Out After Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Several Kansas City Chiefs players spoke out after the shooting at the team’s 2024 Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14.

“Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote via X on Wednesday.

Justin Reid also sent his prayers to victims. “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade,” the safety wrote via X.

Linebacker Drue Tranquil wrote: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith tweeted, “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Shortly after the parade ended on Wednesday afternoon, multiple people were shot near a garage close to the event.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” the Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced via X at the time.

Multiple outlets reported that “two armed people” had been detained as ABC News confirmed one person had died and nine were injured. Three victims were in critical condition, five were in serious condition and one had non-life-threatening injuries.

Missouri governor Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa, were in attendance at the parade where the politician, 68, spoke to the crowd. After news broke of the shorting, Parson’s social media team shared that he and Teresa were safe.

“Governor & First Lady Parson were in attendance when shots were fired near Union Station in KC. They are safe and secure,” read a statement via X at the time. “State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts. As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims.”

Nearly a million people were in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid and more members of the team were in attendance. Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not present for the event as she headed to Australia for the next leg of her Eras Tour. Swift’s next show is scheduled for Friday, February 16.

Ahead of the parade, city manager Brian Platt told local public radio station KCUR that the city may or not have asked Swift, 34, to not attend the event.

“I can’t confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” Platt said.