Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is standing with his city after a shooting at the team’s Super Bowl LVIII parade.

“Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via X on Wednesday, February 14, after learning about the incident that afternoon. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a similar sentiment, writing: “Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

News broke on Wednesday that there were shots fired around Union Station in Kansas City shortly after the football team exited the stage.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced via X on Wednesday that “multiple people were struck” after shots were fired near a garage close to the event. ABC News has since confirmed that one person has died and at least nine are injured.

KMBC News reported that two people had been detained in relation to the shooting and the scene was declared “a fluid situation.”

This story is still developing.