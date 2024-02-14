Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes celebrated his 2024 Super Bowl win — and Valentine’s Day — at a parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The quarterback and Brittany, both 28, returned home to Kansas City, Missouri, for the Wednesday, February 14, event.Before boarding the party bus, Brittany revealed that her husband gifted her a single red rose in honor of Valentine’s Day. “He didn’t forget,” she captioned the Instagram Story photo with a cry laughing emoji.

The twosome were then spotted partying on the bus as the parade followed a two-mile route through downtown, according to KMBC footage. Patrick was seen raising up a beer as he hung out with his teammates, including Travis Kelce, before a video captured him joining Brittany and toasting a glass together.

Once off the bus, Brittany grabbed a flag and waved it around in the street. The NFL star briefly unbuttoned his jacket and took off his shirt while enjoying the party.

Patrick led his team to victory in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, securing the win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime with a final score of 25-22. Brittany brought the couple’s kids, Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months, down on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to congratulate Patrick as he was presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and named the Super Bowl MVP for the third time.

“It means the world that [they’re here],” Patrick said of his loved ones at the time. “The whole family of Kansas City [and the] Chiefs Kingdom is special.”

He then gave Brittany, Sterling and Bronze a shout-out, gushing, “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

Later that night, the pair partied with friends — including Kelce, 34, and Taylor Swift — at a club in Las Vegas. Brittany was spotted staying close to Swift, 34, as they moved through the crowd, led by Kelce, also 34, who grabbed Swift’s hand amid the chaos. Brittany was later seen cheering on her pals as Kelce sang “You Belong With Me” to Swift from the DJ booth.

The following day, Patrick and Brittany stayed true to tradition by taking their two children to Disneyland, where Patrick appeared in the parade alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse while riding on a Chiefs float.

During his theme park visit, Patrick proved his Swiftie status. “What’s the last song you sang in the shower?” an ESPN reporter asked him on Monday, February 12, to which he responded, “‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift.”

Patrick’s admission came after Swift and Kelce were spotted singing the Fearless track to each other at a Super Bowl afterparty, but earlier this month, Patrick praised the song when he was questioned about his favorite Swift tune. “I mean, the ‘Anti-Hero’ song, that one’s pretty sweet, so I would say that,” he told reporters. “But I do love ‘Love Story.’ It gets me every single time.”

Amid the ongoing championship festivities, Patrick had plenty to celebrate after winning his second consecutive Super Bowl and third overall since becoming the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018. Following the team’s 2023 victory, he made headlines for his behavior at the Kansas City parade when he appeared to casually hand the Lombardi trophy to a fan, though it was later confirmed to be a replica.