Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Taylor Swift Song He Sings in the Shower

Patrick Mahomes is a confirmed Swiftie — and it’s not just because Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.

“What’s the last song you sang in the shower?” an ESPN reporter asked Mahomes, 28, on Monday, February 12. Mahomes responded, “‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift.”

This is hardly the first time that Mahomes has revealed his favorite tune by Swift, 34.

“I mean the ‘Anti-Hero’ song, that one’s pretty sweet, so I would say that,” he told reporters in a pre–Super Bowl press conference on February 5. “But I do love ‘Love Story.’ It gets me every single time.”

Kelce, also 34, and Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023. Since then, the singer has attended 13 (if you know, you know) NFL games to support her boyfriend and his teammates, including Mahomes.

“It’s been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of it,” Patrick told reporters on February 5 about Swift and Kelce’s romance and the hype it’s been generating. “It’s been one heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s [as] happy as he is.”

Kelce is “enjoying” his life right now, per Mahomes. “He’s enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well.”

As for being asked about Kelce and Swift’s relationship, Mahomes is staying unbothered.

“She just won Album of the Year, man, so you gotta get some Swiftie questions,” the Chiefs quarterback told reporters on February 5, referring to Swift’s wins at the Grammys on February 4. (Her 2022 album, Midnights, took home Best Pop Vocal Album in addition to Album of the Year.)

Other than her tight bond with the entire Kelce family, Swift has formed a close friendship with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, as well. Even Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, couldn’t help but gush over Swift’s generosity toward her daughter-in-law.

“It’s hard at this point to meet people that are true and real, and they kind of found each other and really, I mean, talk all the time,” Randi told Page Six on February 8, revealing that Brittany, 28, has become “really good friends” with Swift. Randi also said she loves to see their “bond growing.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Brittany and Swift share “a very similar sense of humor,” which has helped strengthen their friendship.

“Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months. They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” the insider added last month. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship.”