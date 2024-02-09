Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, thinks it’s nice that Brittany Mahomes has found a good friend in Taylor Swift.

“It’s hard at this point to meet people that are true and real and they kind of found each other and really, I mean, talk all the time,” Randi told Page Six at the 2024 NFL Honors on Thursday, February 8. Randi noted that the two have become “really good friends” and that she loves to see their “bond growing.”

Swift, 34, and Brittany, 28, began hanging out last year not long after the pop star began dating Patrick’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce. The pair’s friendship has made headlines ever since, as Swift and Brittany have enjoyed several nights out with celebrity friends and cheered on their respective partners at NFL games.

Randi, for her part, met Swift for the first time at an October 2023 Chiefs game, after which she praised the pop star for being kind to her 12-year-old daughter, Mia, whom Randi shares with an unnamed partner. In addition, Randi also shares son Jackson, 23, with her ex-husband, Patrick “Pat” Mahomes. Mia is one of Patrick’s three half-siblings, as his father has two kids Zoe and Graham from a different relationship.

“I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!!” Randi captioned an Instagram pic of Swift with Mia at the time, though the caption has since been deleted. The football mom followed up the adorable snap with selfies she took of herself and Swift.

Last month, the “Anti-Hero” singer was featured in another selfie Randi shared via Instagram, which also featured Brittany, Mia and Jackson at the AFC Championship game. “Chiefs headed to Super Bowl!! My team! My family! #15,” she wrote alongside the January 2024 pic.

In addition to Randi and Brittany, Swift has also won over Patrick’s father. “She’s down to earth,” Pat Sr. told the Kansas City news outlet Starcade Media last month. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series. … She was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

Swift’s relationship with Kelce, 34, has also dominated NFL coverage. However, Randi doesn’t think the tight end is letting his newfound fame get to his head.

“I don’t think he’s really changed,” Randi told the outlet on Thursday. “He is the funnest guy. He is still, like, the coolest dude and I haven’t seen change in him.”

Despite being the mother of a famous football player, Randi admitted that she can’t fathom what it is like to be the parent of someone as notable as Swift. “I thought Patrick, being my child was a lot,” she said on the Friday, February 9, episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast. “Now I’m like, ‘Whoa, who I can only imagine [what her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, go through].”

Normally one to not worry about being featured on air during NFL games, Randi noted that has changed since becoming friends with Swift. “[Now] I know people are, like, [watching, so] I just try to smile,” she explained. “I don’t [always] have it in me. I’m watching the game and I’m, like, covering my face and all that.”