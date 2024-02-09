Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, is breaking her silence on son Jackson Mahomes’ “fake” assault allegations.

“You find out really who people are when you go through those trials. Even for my children, all of them, it brought us all closer together,” Randi shared during the Friday, February 9, episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast. “We might have moments, we’re still a normal family, but it brought us together to support and to love and to stay away from a lot of media and hate.”

Randi went on to say that the Mahomes family has “put this year behind us,” referring to the incident with Jackson. “We were blessed that it all got dropped because the situation was for the wrong reasons,” she added.

Jackson, 23, was investigated for assault after restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn alleged that he had “forcibly kissed” her at the Kansas establishment in February 2023. She further claimed that Jackson became aggressive with various Aspens Restaurant and Lounge staff members and alleged that he had made three advances on her without consent.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family Guide: Meet His Parents, Siblings and Kids Patrick Mahomes always has his family in his corner. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes. Before divorcing in 2006, the exes welcomed son Jackson in May 2005. Following their split, both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed children with other partners. Randi is the mom of […]

Jackson’s lawyer denied the accusations in March 2023, claiming that there was “substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses.”

Two months later, Jackson was arrested on four charges related to Vaughn’s allegations with his bail being set at $100,000. In January, his three counts of felony aggravated sexual battery were dropped. The court cited a lack of cooperation from Vaughn, who had refused to testify, according to the Associated Press.

Jackson is still facing a misdemeanor battery charge, for which he has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer stated that Jackson “has done nothing wrong,” in a statement to FOX 4 KC last month. “We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.” (Prosecutors noted that they plan to move forward with the case.)

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years As Patrick Mahomes makes headlines for his accomplishments on the field, his family often raises eyebrows for off-the-field antics. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support system includes his father, Pat Mahomes, his mother, Randi Martin, brother Jackson Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple share daughter Sterling and son Bronze, whom they welcomed in February […]

Despite her son’s legal issues, Randi shared during Friday’s podcast episode that she does like to “brag” about Jackson, who has been working at a credit union for a year along with his side gig as a social media influencer.

“He is my only graduate from college. He’s one-up on Patrick, watch out,” Randi said of Jackson. “He graduated from college. I always said Patrick was my athlete and Jackson could be [anything] — he’s going to go to the top of whatever job.”

Randi shares Patrick and Jackson with ex-husband Pat Mahomes, whom she was married to from the late 1990s until 2006. They have both since moved on and continued expanding their families. Randi is the mother of daughter Mia Randall while Pat welcomed daughter Zoe Mahomes and son Graham Walker.