Patrick Mahomes always has his family in his corner.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes. Before divorcing in 2006, the exes welcomed son Jackson in May 2005. Following their split, both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed children with other partners. Randi is the mom of daughter Mia Randall while Pat is the father of Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker.

Patrick expanded his family with wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, share daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

Keep scrolling to get to know Patrick’s entire family:

Pat Mahomes

Pat played in the MLB from 1992 to 2003. He’s pitched for several teams including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also played overseas in Japan for the Yokohama BayStars.

While Patrick was playing football, baseball and basketball in school, his father thought he showed the most promise as a baseball player and encouraged him to drop the other sports.

“He grew up in the clubhouse, he was always around the game, and he was always the best player on his baseball team,” Pat told the Los Angeles Times in February 2023 of his son’s athletic talent. “He was an unbelievable shortstop, he always led his team in hitting, and he threw 97 mph on the mound, so I always thought he was gonna be a baseball player.”

Patrick was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB draft. However, he ultimately decided not to follow in his dad’s footsteps and focus on football instead. As Patrick emerged as the superstar quarterback of the Chiefs, his dad has supported him throughout his career and cheered him on at several of his games.

Randi Mahomes

Patrick’s mom is an event planner for Hollytree Country Club where she’s worked since 2005. In addition to her day job, Randi also runs her website, QB Producer, where she strives to “set a positive example” and “make a difference.”

Like her ex-husband, Randi supports Patrick by cheering him on during his game days. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Randi posted a throwback photo of her and Patrick from one of his high school football games.

“This feels like yesterday but today I’m headed off to watch (try too 🫣) my boy,” she captioned the pic. “Cheering for my kids never gets old. I wouldn’t have it any other way #chiefs #15 #ibelieve #blessed.”

Jackson Mahomes

Jackson is Randi and Pat’s youngest son. He is best known for being an internet personality and runs a TikTok page. Jackson and his older brother are very close and was the best man at Patrick and Brittany’s wedding.

“It’s just like being related to anybody else,” Jackson explained of his bond with his big bro in a May 2020 YouTube video. “He’s a cool person, like, we’re super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that’s pretty cool.”

Over the years, Jackson has had his fair share of ups and downs including controversial behavior at Chiefs games and being arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery in March 2023. (The charges against Jackson were officially dropped in January 2024.)

Mia Randall

Randi welcomed Mia in July 2011 and she is Patrick’s half sister. Mia is close with both Jackson and Patrick. She has attended several Chiefs games alongside her mom to cheer on her big brother. Like her brother, Mia also has a love of sports and plays basketball, tennis, volleyball, golf, softball and more.

Zoe Mahomes

Pat welcomed Zoe in 2015 and she is Patrick’s second half sister. She’s joined her father to cheer on Patrick during game days. Like her brother and father, Zoe also likes to play sports including soccer and basketball.

Graham Walker

Pat is also the father of Graham who, like his half brother, also plays football. Graham is the wide receiver for Brown University’s football team, where he’s played for three seasons. Unlike his other siblings, Graham keeps it more low-key.

“He’s a little bit more laid back than the others,” Pat said of his son in a January 2024 interview with FOX4. “Stays away from the spotlight and goes out and grinds and works. But a very impressive young man.”

Brittany Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick met in high school and tied the knot in March 2022. Before the pair wed, Brittany was a soccer player for the University of Texas at Tyler and played one season with UMF Afturelding in Iceland.

Following her soccer career, Brittany has become the No. 1 supporter of Patrick as she cheers him on at every game.

Sterling Mahomes

Patrick became a father in February 2021 when Brittany gave birth to daughter Sterling. Sterling served as the couple’s flower girl at their nuptials the following year. Brittany has brought her little one to Patrick’s games to adorably cheer on her dad.

Bronze Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick expanded their family with Bronze in November 2022. When announcing his arrival, the couple revealed their little one’s full name is Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Patrick revealed that his brother Jackson came up with the nickname for his nephew.

“My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick explained to reporters in December 2022. “So, we went with that.”