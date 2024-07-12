Brittany Mahomes is pregnant with her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ third baby.

“Round three, here we come,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, July 12, announcing the exciting news. Brittany and Patrick, both 28, were joined by daughter Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 19 months, in a sweet video set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on You” that showed off her ultrasound photos.

The Mahomes family stunned in all-white outfits while Brittany showed off her growing stomach in a skintight dress. The duo has yet to share the sex of their third child.

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts, meeting when they went to school together in Texas. They were dating for several years before going to separate colleges, but despite the distance, Patrick and Brittany stayed together.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany in September 2020, and they got married in Hawaii two years later. The duo shared photos from their March 2022 wedding via social media, showing off their love.

Before tying the knot, Brittany and Patrick announced in October 2020 that they were gearing up to welcome their first baby. Their daughter, Sterling Skye, was born in February 2021.

In May 2022, the couple announced that they were expanding their family with a second baby on the way. Their son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon III, was born in November of that year.

Since becoming a dad of two, Patrick has gushed over his wife’s mothering skills.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” the NFL star said during a a May appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He added: “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

Brittany, for her part, gushed over her role as a mom during a March interview with SheKnows.

“I think I’ve been called to be a mom ever since I was little,” she shared at the time. “Just seeing my kids grow up, and the things that they’re learning, and the things that they’re taking from their dad … when we have first experiences with them, taking them somewhere, seeing them happy and lit up and in good spirits when we do stuff, is probably the biggest thing that I enjoy.”