Brittany Mahomes isn’t just the wife of Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes — she’s the mom of a little baker, too.

“This girl loves to bake,” Brittany, 28, gushed of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, in a Thursday, March 28, video she posted via her Instagram Stories.

In the cute clip, Sterling can be seen wearing an adorable matching gray set with bunnies emblazoned on the front and a bow in her hair as she stands at the kitchen island. She’s surrounded by two baking pans and a bowl filled with doughnut batter. While Brittany films, Sterling holds a large silver spoon over one of the pans and fills up the fifth doughnut ring.

“I’m making chocolate doughnuts,” Sterling told Brittany as she dipped her spoon back into the mixing bowl. “I’m making chocolate chip doughnuts.”

Related: Stars Who Love to Bake Baking up a storm! Creating the perfect cake, pie or batch of cupcakes requires a great deal of skill and patience. While heading into the kitchen to bake a delicious treat certainly isn’t for everyone, there are some celebrities who are seriously skilled when it comes to whipping up mouth-watering confections. Take Taylor Swift, for […]

The sweet moment came one day after the Kansas City entrepreneur, who is also a mom to son Bronze, 16 months, posted six precious family photos to her Instagram. In the series of portraits, the foursome donned all-white matching T-shirts and denim. “My biggest blessings,” Brittany captioned the carousel.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Mahomes brood has had more time to spend together since Patrick, 28 , led the Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl victory in February. Earlier this month, Brittany let fans in on the magical tea party she and her husband threw for Sterling’s 3rd birthday when she uploaded a short video of the event.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Sweetest Quotes About Raising His 2 Kids With Brittany Matthews Patrick Mahomes is an all-star for his team on the football field — and a champion for his family at home. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got engaged to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews in September 2020, proposing on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. Later that month, the couple […]

“We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!✨ I can’t even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days!” Brittany captioned the festive post. “Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you baby girl🥹🤍.”

The video was set to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and highlighted special moments from throughout the day. Sterling wore a pretty pink floral dress paired with a white pearl headband in her hair as she slid down a big slide, jumped in a bouncy castle and spun around on a ride similar to Disneyland’s teacups.